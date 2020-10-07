2006 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Public Offer Before Wholesale!
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.
**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**
NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be delivered via alternative transport. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.
Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.
