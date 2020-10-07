Menu
2006 Toyota Matrix

182,895 KM

Details Description Features

$3,986

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Automatic AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT

2006 Toyota Matrix

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$3,986

+ taxes & licensing

182,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5998104
  • Stock #: F3KVFV
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E76C595047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Ink
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 182,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be delivered via alternative transport. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

