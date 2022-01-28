Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Matrix

227,725 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 8263971
  3. 8263971
  4. 8263971
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

227,725KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8263971
  • Stock #: F4DJK8
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E46C571384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 227,725 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Matrix XR 1.8L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Silver Streak Mica

AM/FM Stereo CD w/4 Speakers, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Tonneau Cover
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
Independent rear torsion beam suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/coil springs
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Cargo area lamp
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Accessory pwr outlets
Visor vanity mirrors
Access to trunk through rear seat
Assist grips
Electric rear window defogger w/timer
Side window defoggers
Front/rear cup holders
Front centre console w/armrest
Drivers seatback pocket
60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Optitron electronic gauges
Remote fuel-filler door release
Metallic dash accents
Chrome interior trim
Coat hooks
Cargo area tie down rings/side & underneath storage area compartments
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, dual trip odometers, temp/fuel /exterior temp gauges
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
All-position 3-point lap/shoulder belts
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 94,068 KM
$32,994 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 22,242 KM
$49,889 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna L...
 33,165 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory