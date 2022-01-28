2006 Toyota Matrix

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 7 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8263971

8263971 Stock #: F4DJK8

F4DJK8 VIN: 2T1KR32E46C571384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 227,725 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Tonneau Cover Temporary spare tire Front & rear splash guards Reflector style halogen headlamps Flip-up rear hatch glass Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Chrome Exhaust Tip Independent MacPherson strut front suspension HD battery/starter/alternator/heater Independent rear torsion beam suspension Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Interior rear window defogger Digital clock Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Rear seat heater ducts Cargo area lamp Carpeted floor mats Driver footrest Fabric door trim w/map pockets Accessory pwr outlets Visor vanity mirrors Access to trunk through rear seat Assist grips Electric rear window defogger w/timer Side window defoggers Front/rear cup holders Front centre console w/armrest Drivers seatback pocket 60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment Optitron electronic gauges Remote fuel-filler door release Metallic dash accents Chrome interior trim Coat hooks Cargo area tie down rings/side & underneath storage area compartments Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, dual trip odometers, temp/fuel /exterior temp gauges Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Child protector rear door locks Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator All-position 3-point lap/shoulder belts Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.