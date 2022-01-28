$6,995+ tax & licensing
204-889-3700
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$6,995
- Listing ID: 8263971
- Stock #: F4DJK8
- VIN: 2T1KR32E46C571384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 227,725 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 1.8L I4 DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Silver Streak Mica
AM/FM Stereo CD w/4 Speakers, Cloth Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
