2006 Toyota RAV4

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Door Map Pockets
- Front/rear cup holders
- Front centre console w/armrest
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Full-Size Spare Tire
- Fog Lamps
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
- Body-colour bumpers
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission oil cooler
- Suspension
-
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
- Seating
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr
- Windows
-
- Tinted privacy glass w/UV protection
- Additional Features
-
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Passenger assist grips
- Map lamps
- Rear door child safety locks
- Front & rear splash guards
- Coat hooks
- Illuminated ignition key bezel
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
- 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
- Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
- Body-colour rear spoiler
- Auxiliary pwr outlets
- Side impact beams
- Upper & lower glove boxes
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
- Auto headlamp cancel system
- Front seat-back pockets
- Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
- Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
- Moulded spare tire cover
- Pwr moonroof w/sunshade
- Driver & passenger footwell lamps
- P225/65R17 all-season tires
- 60/40 split-folding reclining sliding middle bench seat w/adjustable headrests
- Active torque control 4-wheel drive
- Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
- OPTION PKG A
- Electric pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
- AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp/outside temp gauges
- Pwr driver seat-inc: lumbar, vertical, recline & fore/aft adjustments
- 17" aluminum-alloy wheels
- Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts
- 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- 5-speed super electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD
- 60 litre fuel tank w/fuel cap holder
- Automatic dual zone climate control-inc: soft touch deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.