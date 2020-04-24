2006 Toyota RAV4

Convenience Cruise Control

Door Map Pockets

Front/rear cup holders

Front centre console w/armrest

Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer

Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Exterior Roof Rack Safety Full-Size Spare Tire

Fog Lamps

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort Illuminated Entry Trim Chrome Grille

Body-colour door handles

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors

Body-colour bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission oil cooler Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Seating Child seat anchor points Power Options Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr Windows Tinted privacy glass w/UV protection

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Overhead sunglass storage

Passenger assist grips

Map lamps

Rear door child safety locks

Front & rear splash guards

Coat hooks

Illuminated ignition key bezel

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob

3-point seat belts for all seating positions

Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

Body-colour rear spoiler

Auxiliary pwr outlets

Side impact beams

Upper & lower glove boxes

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Auto headlamp cancel system

Front seat-back pockets

Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions

Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)

Moulded spare tire cover

Pwr moonroof w/sunshade

Driver & passenger footwell lamps

P225/65R17 all-season tires

60/40 split-folding reclining sliding middle bench seat w/adjustable headrests

Active torque control 4-wheel drive

Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs

OPTION PKG A

Electric pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering

AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), steering wheel mounted audio controls

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp/outside temp gauges

Pwr driver seat-inc: lumbar, vertical, recline & fore/aft adjustments

17" aluminum-alloy wheels

Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts

3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

5-speed super electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD

60 litre fuel tank w/fuel cap holder

Automatic dual zone climate control-inc: soft touch deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts

