Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 4897974
  2. 4897974
  3. 4897974
  4. 4897974
  5. 4897974
  6. 4897974
  7. 4897974
  8. 4897974
  9. 4897974
  10. 4897974
  11. 4897974
  12. 4897974
  13. 4897974
  14. 4897974
  15. 4897974
  16. 4897974
Contact Seller

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,392KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4897974
  • Stock #: 1612
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
TAUPE
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY \\ 7 passenger
Warranties and Financing available
asking $8990 or best offer
DEALER PERMIT # 4895
For more inquiries contact us at

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console w/armrest
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • Fog Lamps
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
  • Body-colour bumpers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission oil cooler
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • Child seat anchor points
Power Options
  • Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr
Windows
  • Tinted privacy glass w/UV protection
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Passenger assist grips
  • Map lamps
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • Body-colour rear spoiler
  • Auxiliary pwr outlets
  • Side impact beams
  • Upper & lower glove boxes
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Auto headlamp cancel system
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Adjustable shoulder belt anchors for outboard seating positions
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
  • Moulded spare tire cover
  • Pwr moonroof w/sunshade
  • Driver & passenger footwell lamps
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • 60/40 split-folding reclining sliding middle bench seat w/adjustable headrests
  • Active torque control 4-wheel drive
  • Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
  • OPTION PKG A
  • Electric pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
  • AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer & MP3 player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), steering wheel mounted audio controls
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp/outside temp gauges
  • Pwr driver seat-inc: lumbar, vertical, recline & fore/aft adjustments
  • 17" aluminum-alloy wheels
  • Warnings-inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • 5-speed super electronically-controlled automatic transmission w/OD
  • 60 litre fuel tank w/fuel cap holder
  • Automatic dual zone climate control-inc: soft touch deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2006 Suzuki Aerio SE
 194,132 KM
$3,490 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius V ...
 136,963 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic
2011 Acura RDX Leath...
 175,691 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Send A Message