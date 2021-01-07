Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Sienna

218,676 KM

Details Description Features

$7,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sienna

2006 Toyota Sienna

LE A GREAT OFFER!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Sienna

LE A GREAT OFFER!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

218,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6542473
  • Stock #: F3TVXJ
  • VIN: 5TDZA23C16S450011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Pictures are coming soon! May not last that long! We are selling this on "as is" so come on down and we can show what is needed for Manitoba safety.
This is a great buy if you are handy with the wrenches or know someone who is! We can complete the safety based on our inspection or please review how we sell the "as is":
* we do not sell to wholesalers under any circumstance
* we charge both PST and GST
* we can supply a failed Manitoba safety if purchased "as is"
* we do not negotiate the price
* buyer is responsible for transporting vehicle from our lot
* we cannot offer a temp sticker or transfer sticker-please see your broker

Please call for details or hurry down and buy before someone else does!

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Airbag
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Overdrive Switch
Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2016 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 92,512 KM
$37,481 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 36,205 KM
$19,491 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 31,504 KM
$41,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory