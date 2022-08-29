2006 Toyota Sienna

$4,495 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 8 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9038956

9038956 Stock #: F4PD4U

F4PD4U VIN: 5TDZA23C96S494399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 213,826 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Front & rear cup holders Tire Pressure Monitor Illuminated Entry Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Door Map Pockets Rear window defroster w/timer Dual visor vanity mirrors Front air conditioning Retained accessory pwr Carpeted floor mats Driver footrest Remote fuel lid release Accessory pwr outlets Overhead sunglass storage Assist grips Side window defoggers Fabric headliner Conversation mirror Reclining front captain seats w/adjustable headrests & foldable armrests Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks Dual-zone air conditioning Warnings-inc: low oil, low fuel, low coolant, low washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts 3rd row reclining 60/40 split/fold-down seat-inc: adjustable headrests, flip & stow feature Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Pwr rack & pinion steering Temporary spare tire P215/65R16 all-season tires 79 litre fuel tank HD battery, starter, alternator & heater 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve aluminum-alloy V6 engine w/variable-valve timing 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch, trans cooler MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Power Outlet Safety Anchor points for child restraint seats Front seat-mounted side airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags Front & rear head/side curtain airbags All-positions 3-point lap & shoulder belts Middle seat adjustable seat belt anchors 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pre-tensioners & force limiters Exterior Front & rear splash guards Reflector style halogen headlamps Intermittent rear wiper/washer Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer High solar energy-absorbing windows w/tinted glass Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

