$4,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
2006 Toyota Sienna
CE ***AS-IS***
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9038956
- Stock #: F4PD4U
- VIN: 5TDZA23C96S494399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4PD4U
- Mileage 213,826 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.
**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**
NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.