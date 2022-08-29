Menu
2006 Toyota Sienna

213,826 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

CE ***AS-IS***

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

213,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038956
  • Stock #: F4PD4U
  • VIN: 5TDZA23C96S494399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PD4U
  • Mileage 213,826 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Tire Pressure Monitor
Illuminated Entry
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Front air conditioning
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Accessory pwr outlets
Overhead sunglass storage
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
Fabric headliner
Conversation mirror
Reclining front captain seats w/adjustable headrests & foldable armrests
Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks
Dual-zone air conditioning
Warnings-inc: low oil, low fuel, low coolant, low washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts
3rd row reclining 60/40 split/fold-down seat-inc: adjustable headrests, flip & stow feature
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Temporary spare tire
P215/65R16 all-season tires
79 litre fuel tank
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve aluminum-alloy V6 engine w/variable-valve timing
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch, trans cooler
MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
All-positions 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Middle seat adjustable seat belt anchors
3-point front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pre-tensioners & force limiters
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
High solar energy-absorbing windows w/tinted glass
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

