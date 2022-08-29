$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008
2006 Toyota Yaris
CE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9145399
- Stock #: P1286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P1286
- Mileage 188,344 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
FUEL EFFICIENT TOYOTA YARIS AUTOMATIC IS HERE! 4 CYL, 4 DOOR, HATCH, FWD, AM FM CD, CENTRAL LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, MANUAL WINDOWS, CLIMATE, GOOD TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES, NEW BALL JOINTS, GREAT FOR STUDENTS, DELIVERIES AND NEW DRIVERS! CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $6,999+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.