2006 Toyota Yaris

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 3 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9145399

9145399 Stock #: P1286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # P1286

Mileage 188,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.