2006 Toyota Yaris

188,344 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

CE

CE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,344KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9145399
  • Stock #: P1286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P1286
  • Mileage 188,344 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

FUEL EFFICIENT TOYOTA YARIS AUTOMATIC IS HERE! 4 CYL, 4 DOOR, HATCH, FWD, AM FM CD, CENTRAL LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, MANUAL WINDOWS, CLIMATE, GOOD TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES, NEW BALL JOINTS, GREAT FOR STUDENTS, DELIVERIES AND NEW DRIVERS! CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $6,999+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

