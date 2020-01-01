2006 Volkswagen Jetta

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
+ taxes & licensing
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! For over 20 years AutoSave has been saving customers money on all their vehicle purchasing and service needs within Winnipeg. Everyone's needs are different! Luckily at AutoSave we have many options available for Finance and Warranties so you can feel safe and drive worry free! By considering every single sale, as the beginning of a new life long relationship with our customers, we have received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. No more reason to fear the unknown, at AutoSave we provide a complete vehicle history report as well as a certified Manitoba Safety.
Our 24-hour online showroom at www.autosavewpg.com
Visit us at 1450 Notre Dame Avenue
Or call us at (204)-774-8900
After hours or text @ (204)-227-6002
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5