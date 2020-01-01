Menu
2006 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Turbo

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Turbo

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,732KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4445139
  • Stock #: 3949
  • VIN: 3VWMJ31KX6M722756
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! For over 20 years AutoSave has been saving customers money on all their vehicle purchasing and service needs within Winnipeg. Everyone's needs are different! Luckily at AutoSave we have many options available for Finance and Warranties so you can feel safe and drive worry free! By considering every single sale, as the beginning of a new life long relationship with our customers, we have received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. No more reason to fear the unknown, at AutoSave we provide a complete vehicle history report as well as a certified Manitoba Safety.
Our 24-hour online showroom at www.autosavewpg.com
Visit us at 1450 Notre Dame Avenue
Or call us at (204)-774-8900
After hours or text @ (204)-227-6002

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Additional Features
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

