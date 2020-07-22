2007 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Side-impact door beams 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment Front vented/rear solid disc brakes Front & rear crumple zones LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd row seats) Side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Privacy Glass Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Convenience Carpeted floor mats Rear window defogger w/timer Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto on/off feature Comfort Active front headrests Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Security Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer

Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Multi-information Display Front & rear stabilizer bars Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Seatback pockets Maintenance Minder system Exterior temp indicator Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers Intermittent rear window wiper 3rd row 50/50 split folding seats Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination HomeLink remote system MP3/auxiliary input jack Rear spoiler integrated radio antenna Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection Driver & front passenger seatbelt pretensioners w/load-limiters (10) cup holders P255/55HR18 all-season tires Body-colored tailgate spoiler Front center console w/dual access armrest Simulated Koa wood grained trim Front/rear door storage compartments Trailer stability assist Child seat tether anchors (2nd/3rd row seats) 10-way pwr driver/8-way pwr passenger heated leather sport bucket seats w/driver pwr lumbar support 2nd row reclining 60/40 split folding seats w/fold-down armrest AcuraLink satellite communication system w/real-time traffic (2) 12 volt pwr outlets Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) Heated pwr mirrors w/reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close, auto-reverse, key-off operation Front & rear map lights, ambient cabin lighting, front footwell lighting, door mounted courtesy lights, cargo area lighting GPS-linked solar sensing tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system w/humidity control, air filtration HandsFreeLink wireless telephone interface w/phonebook import, interface dial Illuminated ignition, pwr window/door lock switches, steering wheel controls, overhead controls Navigation system w/voice recognition, rearview camera, Zagat Survey ratings 18" x 8" aluminum alloy wheels 3.7L PGM-FI SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Sequential SportShift Independent multilink rear suspension Integrated dual outlet exhaust Torque-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer/-inc: DVD-audio, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, speed-sensitive volume control, (10) premium ELS speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.