2007 Acura MDX

177,000 KM

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
Tech pkg

Tech pkg

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5650662
  • VIN: 2HNYD28397H529660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $171.14 bi-weekly over 36 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Fog Lights
Side-impact door beams
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Front & rear crumple zones
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd row seats)
Side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Privacy Glass
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Carpeted floor mats
Rear window defogger w/timer
Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto on/off feature
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Theft-deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Multi-information Display
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Seatback pockets
Maintenance Minder system
Exterior temp indicator
Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear window wiper
3rd row 50/50 split folding seats
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt & telescoping steering wheel
LED backlit gauges w/progressive illumination
HomeLink remote system
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Rear spoiler integrated radio antenna
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
Driver & front passenger seatbelt pretensioners w/load-limiters
(10) cup holders
P255/55HR18 all-season tires
Body-colored tailgate spoiler
Front center console w/dual access armrest
Simulated Koa wood grained trim
Front/rear door storage compartments
Trailer stability assist
Child seat tether anchors (2nd/3rd row seats)
10-way pwr driver/8-way pwr passenger heated leather sport bucket seats w/driver pwr lumbar support
2nd row reclining 60/40 split folding seats w/fold-down armrest
AcuraLink satellite communication system w/real-time traffic
(2) 12 volt pwr outlets
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Heated pwr mirrors w/reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals
Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close, auto-reverse, key-off operation
Front & rear map lights, ambient cabin lighting, front footwell lighting, door mounted courtesy lights, cargo area lighting
GPS-linked solar sensing tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system w/humidity control, air filtration
HandsFreeLink wireless telephone interface w/phonebook import, interface dial
Illuminated ignition, pwr window/door lock switches, steering wheel controls, overhead controls
Navigation system w/voice recognition, rearview camera, Zagat Survey ratings
18" x 8" aluminum alloy wheels
3.7L PGM-FI SOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Sequential SportShift
Independent multilink rear suspension
Integrated dual outlet exhaust
Torque-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer/-inc: DVD-audio, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, speed-sensitive volume control, (10) premium ELS speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

