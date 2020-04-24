Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Audi A3

PREMPKG

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi A3

PREMPKG

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4925280
  • Stock #: 206601
  • VIN: WAUNF78P17A010391
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Station Wgn, Gas I4 2.0L/121

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,527 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia Denali
 86,484 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave L...
 101,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Send A Message