2007 Audi Q7

Vehicle Features

Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Convenience Rear Wiper Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism Safety Child safety rear door locks Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags 4-wheel vented disc brakes Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection Trim 5-MPH front/rear bumpers Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint

Additional Features Tool Kit coin holder Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Torsen torque sensing centre differential Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Brushed aluminum roof rails 5-passenger seating capacity Brushed aluminum window trim Manual tilt/telescopic steering column Front/rear fog lights Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system (4) bottle holders Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors (4) assist handles w/slow retraction Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row Two tone body sills 6-step heated front/rear seats Satellite radio antenna Aluminum air vents (4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net Coming/leaving home-inc: delay on exterior light shutoff when exiting vehicle or activating remote entry "Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring Hydraulic brake assist Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors 3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP) Hypoid gear front/rear differentials Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters Bi-xenon headlights-inc: light sensor, automatic self-leveling 12-way pwr front seats-inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints 270-watt Bose premium sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, AudioPilot, (14) speakers, 10-channel DSP Interior light pkg-inc: door pockets, footwell, inside door handles, swiveling reading lights Trailer hitch provision-inc: 5500# capacity Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shutoff 20" x 9" 5-TWIN SPOKE CAST ALLOY WHEELS

