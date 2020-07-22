2007 Audi Q7

Convenience
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
Trim
Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint
Additional Features
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Brushed aluminum roof rails
5-passenger seating capacity
Brushed aluminum window trim
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
6-step heated front/rear seats
(4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
Coming/leaving home-inc: delay on exterior light shutoff when exiting vehicle or activating remote entry
"Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
Bi-xenon headlights-inc: light sensor, automatic self-leveling
12-way pwr front seats-inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints
270-watt Bose premium sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, AudioPilot, (14) speakers, 10-channel DSP
Interior light pkg-inc: door pockets, footwell, inside door handles, swiveling reading lights
Trailer hitch provision-inc: 5500# capacity
Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shutoff
20" x 9" 5-TWIN SPOKE CAST ALLOY WHEELS
