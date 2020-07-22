Menu
2007 Audi Q7

232,444 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2007 Audi Q7

2007 Audi Q7

Premium Plus

2007 Audi Q7

Premium Plus

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

232,444KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5609346
  Stock #: 1653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sycamore Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1653
  • Mileage 232,444 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
LEATHER//SUNROOF//NAVIGATION//BACKUP CAMERA//HEATED SEATS//FOG LAMP
ENGINE REPLACED WITH 150000KM
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $10490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Rear Wiper
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint
Tool Kit
coin holder
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Brushed aluminum roof rails
5-passenger seating capacity
Brushed aluminum window trim
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front/rear fog lights
Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
(4) bottle holders
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
Two tone body sills
6-step heated front/rear seats
Satellite radio antenna
Aluminum air vents
(4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
Coming/leaving home-inc: delay on exterior light shutoff when exiting vehicle or activating remote entry
"Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Hydraulic brake assist
Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
Bi-xenon headlights-inc: light sensor, automatic self-leveling
12-way pwr front seats-inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints
270-watt Bose premium sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, AudioPilot, (14) speakers, 10-channel DSP
Interior light pkg-inc: door pockets, footwell, inside door handles, swiveling reading lights
Trailer hitch provision-inc: 5500# capacity
Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shutoff
20" x 9" 5-TWIN SPOKE CAST ALLOY WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

