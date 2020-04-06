2007 Cadillac XLR

Safety Traction Control

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Convenience Clock

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cupholders: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Rollover Protection System

Front stabilizer bar

Radio data system

Run flat tires

Active suspension

Exterior entry lights

Push-Button Start

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

In-Dash CD: 6 disc

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Center console trim: leather

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Center console: front console with storage

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Side mirrors: driver side only heated

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear suspension classification: independent

Center console trim: wood

Storage: door pockets

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Front wipers: rain sensing

Center console trim: alloy

Dash trim: alloy

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Navigation system: DVD

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Convertible rear window: glass

Driver adjustable suspension: ride control

Tire type: performance

Shift knob trim: leather

Easy entry: power driver seat

One-touch windows: 2

Power activated trunk/hatch: open

Convertible roof: power retractable hard top

Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Front brake width: 1.3

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Premium brand: Bose

Cruise control: adaptive

Memorized settings: driver seat

Phone antenna

Antenna type: element

Anti-theft system: audio security system

Front shock type: monotube

Front spring type: transverse leaf

Rear shock type: monotube

Rear spring type: leaf

Suspension control: magnetic

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front headrests: 2

Rear suspension type: double wishbone

Rear brake width: 1.0

Total speakers: 9

Phone: hands free

Front headrests: integrated

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Passenger seat power adjustments: 8

Wheels: polished alloy

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Memorized settings: audio system

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Memorized settings: climate control

Driver seat: cooled

Passenger seat: cooled

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Watts: 250

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Navigation system: voice operated

Front brake diameter: 12.8

Rear brake diameter: 12.0

Headlights: adaptive

Shift knob trim: wood

Window defogger: rear

Headlights: auto on

Axle ratio: 2.73

Steering wheel trim: wood

Memorized settings: side mirrors

Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt

Tire prefix: P

Memorized settings: steering wheel

Side airbags: head protection chambers

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.