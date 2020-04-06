Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Cadillac XLR

Outstanding Condition! Low K!!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Cadillac XLR

Outstanding Condition! Low K!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4856673
  2. 4856673
  3. 4856673
  4. 4856673
  5. 4856673
  6. 4856673
  7. 4856673
  8. 4856673
  9. 4856673
  10. 4856673
  11. 4856673
  12. 4856673
  13. 4856673
  14. 4856673
  15. 4856673
  16. 4856673
  17. 4856673
  18. 4856673
  19. 4856673
  20. 4856673
  21. 4856673
  22. 4856673
  23. 4856673
  24. 4856673
  25. 4856673
  26. 4856673
  27. 4856673
  28. 4856673
  29. 4856673
  30. 4856673
  31. 4856673
  32. 4856673
  33. 4856673
  34. 4856673
  35. 4856673
  36. 4856673
  37. 4856673
  38. 4856673
  39. 4856673
  40. 4856673
  41. 4856673
  42. 4856673
  43. 4856673
  44. 4856673
  45. 4856673
Contact Seller

$27,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4856673
  • Stock #: SCV3745
  • VIN: 1G6YV36A375600596
Exterior Colour
Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
*** SUPER RARE XLR!! *** LOCAL TRADE!! *** STORED IN WINTER!!! *** This is an exceptional example of a Cadillac XLR, what was once a $100,000 supercar, a Cadillac with a Corvette-inspired powertrain. Refinement, comfort, luxury, power - the ultimate grand touring roadster. A top speed of 250+ KM/h and quad-exhaust out the back. Nine speaker premium Bose stereo, and a folding hard-top convertible. Yes you can have your cake... and eat it too!

This car just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cupholders: Front
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Rollover Protection System
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Radio data system
  • Run flat tires
  • Active suspension
  • Exterior entry lights
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • In-Dash CD: 6 disc
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console trim: leather
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Side mirrors: driver side only heated
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Navigation system: DVD
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Convertible rear window: glass
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Tire type: performance
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Easy entry: power driver seat
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Power activated trunk/hatch: open
  • Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Front brake width: 1.3
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Phone antenna
  • Antenna type: element
  • Anti-theft system: audio security system
  • Front shock type: monotube
  • Front spring type: transverse leaf
  • Rear shock type: monotube
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Suspension control: magnetic
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear brake width: 1.0
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Phone: hands free
  • Front headrests: integrated
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
  • Wheels: polished alloy
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Memorized settings: audio system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Memorized settings: climate control
  • Driver seat: cooled
  • Passenger seat: cooled
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Watts: 250
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Navigation system: voice operated
  • Front brake diameter: 12.8
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.0
  • Headlights: adaptive
  • Shift knob trim: wood
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Headlights: auto on
  • Axle ratio: 2.73
  • Steering wheel trim: wood
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt
  • Tire prefix: P
  • Memorized settings: steering wheel
  • Side airbags: head protection chambers
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Crossroads Vola...
 0 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Prime Time Trac...
 0 KM
$27,600 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 57,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message