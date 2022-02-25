Menu
2007 Chevrolet Colorado

199,830 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z85 ***AS-IS***

2007 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z85 ***AS-IS***

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

199,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8424990
  • Stock #: F4FMRR
  • VIN: 1GCCS19E678210142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Very Dark Pewter
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4FMRR
  • Mileage 199,830 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax

How the Birchwood As-Is program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report & Car Fax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers, and value hunters.
- Public offer before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front air conditioning
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Manual front air conditioning
Lighting-inc: instrument panel & dome
PASSLock theft-deterrent system
Dual covered pwr outlets
Dual padded sunshades w/passenger-side vanity mirror
Rear driver & passenger-side coat hooks
Front driver & passenger side assist handles
Dual rear forward facing flat folding jump seats w/storage compartment
Full roof, foam backed headliner w/cloth cover
Door trim w/integral armrest, driver & passenger-side map pockets
Gauges-inc: analog speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer
Warning tones-inc: headlamp-on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on, critical Driver Info Centre active
Instrument panel-inc: full-width pad, non-locking glove box, storage pocket
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Battery rundown protection
Single two-sided key
Spare tire carrier under frame at rear
Rear-wheel drive
Rear suspension w/semi-floating axle, 2-stage steel leaf springs
Independent front suspension w/coil springs, stabilizer bar
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Steel spare wheel
Adjustable intermittent wipers w/pulse washers
Exterior cargo lamp
Front/rear chrome bumpers
Composite headlights w/automatic control
Dual folding manual exterior mirrors
2-position locking tailgate
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Rear-opening, rear-hinged rear doors
Child seat tether anchors
Side guard door beams
Anti-Starter
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

