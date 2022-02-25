2007 Chevrolet Colorado

Sale $2,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 8 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

F4FMRR VIN: 1GCCS19E678210142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Very Dark Pewter

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4FMRR

Mileage 199,830 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Tire Pressure Monitor Front air conditioning 4-spoke tilt steering wheel Manual front air conditioning Lighting-inc: instrument panel & dome PASSLock theft-deterrent system Dual covered pwr outlets Dual padded sunshades w/passenger-side vanity mirror Rear driver & passenger-side coat hooks Front driver & passenger side assist handles Dual rear forward facing flat folding jump seats w/storage compartment Full roof, foam backed headliner w/cloth cover Door trim w/integral armrest, driver & passenger-side map pockets Gauges-inc: analog speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer Warning tones-inc: headlamp-on, key-in-ignition, driver safety belt unfasten, turn signal on, critical Driver Info Centre active Instrument panel-inc: full-width pad, non-locking glove box, storage pocket Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.73 Axle Ratio Pwr rack & pinion steering Battery rundown protection Single two-sided key Spare tire carrier under frame at rear Rear-wheel drive Rear suspension w/semi-floating axle, 2-stage steel leaf springs Independent front suspension w/coil springs, stabilizer bar Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Steel spare wheel Adjustable intermittent wipers w/pulse washers Exterior cargo lamp Front/rear chrome bumpers Composite headlights w/automatic control Dual folding manual exterior mirrors 2-position locking tailgate Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON) Rear-opening, rear-hinged rear doors Safety Child seat tether anchors Side guard door beams Additional Features Anti-Starter Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

