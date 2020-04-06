Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 - Ladder Racks/Shelving/Insulated

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 - Ladder Racks/Shelving/Insulated

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

  1. 4879914
  2. 4879914
  3. 4879914
  4. 4879914
  5. 4879914
  6. 4879914
  7. 4879914
  8. 4879914
  9. 4879914
  10. 4879914
  11. 4879914
  12. 4879914
  13. 4879914
  14. 4879914
  15. 4879914
  16. 4879914
  17. 4879914
  18. 4879914
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4879914
  • Stock #: 4390
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V671151214
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Only 120,000 Km, Auto, 4.8 L, V8, A/C, Ladder Racks, Shelving, Front Divider, Insulated, Side Barn Door, Running Boards, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre

2015 GMC Savana 3500...
 75,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 4d...
 78,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey F...
 75,000 KM
$11,290 + tax & lic
Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-1847

Send A Message