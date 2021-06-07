Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Optra5

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Optra5

2007 Chevrolet Optra5

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Optra5

LS

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 7180136
  2. 7180136
  3. 7180136
  4. 7180136
  5. 7180136
  6. 7180136
  7. 7180136
  8. 7180136
  9. 7180136
  10. 7180136
  11. 7180136
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7180136
  • Stock #: 10286.0
  • VIN: kl1jd65z17k554673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious OPtra 5 Hatchback with LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! this 2007 Has New Brakes & Struts! ! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 115,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Manual Windows and locks!
Priced 3950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westside Sales

2007 Chevrolet Optra...
 115,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 175,500 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 122,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory