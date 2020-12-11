2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
The most Off-Road Capable vehicle you will ever see in your lifetime. Introducing the True North Track Truck. This truck has made it into various Magazines throughout its life including on the cover of Tow Canada!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Remote Start,Aftermarket Touchscreen Radio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bose Premium Audio,Power SunroofRear DVD Entertainment System,6.0L V8 Engine,6 Speed Automatic Transmission.*ADD-ONS:*T-Tracks Off-Road Tracks,6" Lift Kit,12,000lb Winch,Custom Roof Rack w/4 52" LED Light Bars,Custom LED Fog Lights,Cold Air Intake,Live Tune,Aftermarket Dual Exhaust,Tonneau Cover.This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is). The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
