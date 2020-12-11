Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

264,945 KM

Details Description Features

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 6.0L 4x4 Crew Cab | Truck Tracks

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 6.0L 4x4 Crew Cab | Truck Tracks

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  1. 6350462
  2. 6350462
  3. 6350462
  4. 6350462
  5. 6350462
  6. 6350462
  7. 6350462
  8. 6350462
  9. 6350462
  10. 6350462
  11. 6350462
  12. 6350462
  13. 6350462
  14. 6350462
  15. 6350462
  16. 6350462
  17. 6350462
  18. 6350462
  19. 6350462
  20. 6350462
  21. 6350462
  22. 6350462
  23. 6350462
  24. 6350462
Contact Seller

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

264,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6350462
  • Stock #: TRACKTRUCK

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,945 KM

Vehicle Description

The most Off-Road Capable vehicle you will ever see in your lifetime. Introducing the True North Track Truck. This truck has made it into various Magazines throughout its life including on the cover of Tow Canada!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Remote Start,Aftermarket Touchscreen Radio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Bose Premium Audio,Power SunroofRear DVD Entertainment System,6.0L V8 Engine,6 Speed Automatic Transmission.*ADD-ONS:*T-Tracks Off-Road Tracks,6" Lift Kit,12,000lb Winch,Custom Roof Rack w/4 52" LED Light Bars,Custom LED Fog Lights,Cold Air Intake,Live Tune,Aftermarket Dual Exhaust,Tonneau Cover.This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is). The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management variable valve timing (VVT) HD 9.5" rear axle engine oil cooling 4-wheel antilock disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2017 Nissan Murano
 81,291 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer L...
 28,668 KM
$49,499 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 37,688 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory