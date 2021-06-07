2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7180133

7180133 Stock #: 10323.0

10323.0 VIN: 1gnfk13017j362162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 175,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

