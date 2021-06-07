Menu
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

175,500 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Westside Sales

204-488-3793

LTZ Fully Loaded!

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7180133
  • Stock #: 10323.0
  • VIN: 1gnfk13017j362162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 175,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LTZ 5.3L Fully Loaded! Remote start! New Tires! & LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used Sport Utility! this 2007 Tahoe LTZ 4X4 is Fully loaded Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 175,000km! Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and multifuntion steering wheel!
Priced 14,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

