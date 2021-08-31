Menu
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

43,000 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Touring 43,000kms One Owner!

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Touring 43,000kms One Owner!

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8001690
  • VIN: 3c3jy55x27t595452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007! One Owner 43,000km!!! Very Clean! Convertible with the things you look for in a gentley used car! This 2007 has all the things you need and want plus it Has All Season Tires, Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 43,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Automatic Windows and locks!
Priced 9950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

