Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Caliber

102,825 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Caliber

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT | AS TRADED |

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT | AS TRADED |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 7360034
  2. 7360034
  3. 7360034
Contact Seller

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7360034
  • Stock #: A9987A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRIGHT-SILVER-METALLIC-CLEAR-COAT
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 72,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX | Sun...
 104,756 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Sp...
 81,282 KM
$23,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory