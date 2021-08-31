Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn *As-Traded*

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn *As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 7843644
  2. 7843644
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7843644
  • Stock #: F49MKE
  • VIN: 1D4GP24R27B232924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Act quick and save!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood As-Traded Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
140 Amp Alternator
Brake/Park Interlock
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.3L OHV V6 ENGINE
500 amp maintenance free battery
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Rear dome lamp
Carpeted floor
White face instrument cluster w/black bezel
(4) speakers
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Luxury tilt steering wheel
Centre console w/instrument panel open bin
1st & 2nd row floor mats
200 kph speedometer
Front & rear 12V pwr outlets
Non-lockable underseat storage drawer
Warnings-inc: sliding door, door ajar, low washer fluid
Compact Spare Tire
Sunscreen Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front air dam
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Accent colour bodyside & spat moulding
Body colour front & rear fascias w/rear scuff pad
Halogen headlamps w/time delay off
Heated fold-away pwr rearview mirrors
Body colour door handles & license plate bracket
Inflatable driver knee-bolster air bag
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Advanced multistage front air bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2007 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,000 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Escape Lim...
 162,755 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 149,051 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory