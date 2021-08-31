2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

$2,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7843644

7843644 Stock #: F49MKE

F49MKE VIN: 1D4GP24R27B232924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 140 Amp Alternator Brake/Park Interlock Pwr rack & pinion steering 3.3L OHV V6 ENGINE 500 amp maintenance free battery Interior SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Rear dome lamp Carpeted floor White face instrument cluster w/black bezel (4) speakers Liftgate flood lamp Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Luxury tilt steering wheel Centre console w/instrument panel open bin 1st & 2nd row floor mats 200 kph speedometer Front & rear 12V pwr outlets Non-lockable underseat storage drawer Warnings-inc: sliding door, door ajar, low washer fluid Exterior Compact Spare Tire Sunscreen Glass Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front air dam Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Accent colour bodyside & spat moulding Body colour front & rear fascias w/rear scuff pad Halogen headlamps w/time delay off Heated fold-away pwr rearview mirrors Body colour door handles & license plate bracket Safety Inflatable driver knee-bolster air bag LATCH ready child seat anchor system Dual note electric horn Advanced multistage front air bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.