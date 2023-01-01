Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

274,867 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD QUAD CAB

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD QUAD CAB

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

274,867KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9837896
  • Stock #: 2596
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X7S192079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2596
  • Mileage 274,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Strong running and driving crew cab 4x4 Ram. Nice BF Tires with aftermarket mild lift and leveling kit. Loved and looked after with some additional accessories added including the cap. Freshly safety certified and ready for work. 


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

