$10,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD QUAD CAB
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
274,867KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9837896
- Stock #: 2596
- VIN: 1D7HU182X7S192079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 274,867 KM
Vehicle Description
Strong running and driving crew cab 4x4 Ram. Nice BF Tires with aftermarket mild lift and leveling kit. Loved and looked after with some additional accessories added including the cap. Freshly safety certified and ready for work.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9