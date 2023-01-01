2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 4 , 8 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9837896

9837896 Stock #: 2596

2596 VIN: 1D7HU182X7S192079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 2596

Mileage 274,867 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Tow Package Cup Holder Safety Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.