2007 Dodge Ram 2500
5.9L Diesel - LIFTED / UPGRADED MEGA CAB!!
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
210,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10395390
- Stock #: DT1529
- VIN: 3D7KS29C37G718360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT1529
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This is what a truck should look like (if you want big,tough and powerful). Not only a Cummins Turbo diesel, but a 5.9 Litre!! These Mega Cab 5.9's are getting hard to find. Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and full set of all-weather Rubber Mats. Only 210 K on this 5.9, all the custom work and accessories are done. Just jump in and own the road! Was $32,600.... and absolute sacrifice now for just $28,600 (SAVE $4,000)! Extended Warranty and Financing available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5