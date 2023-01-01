Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

210,000 KM

Details Description

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Ram 2500

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

5.9L Diesel - LIFTED / UPGRADED MEGA CAB!!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Ram 2500

5.9L Diesel - LIFTED / UPGRADED MEGA CAB!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10395390
  2. 10395390
  3. 10395390
  4. 10395390
  5. 10395390
  6. 10395390
  7. 10395390
  8. 10395390
  9. 10395390
  10. 10395390
  11. 10395390
  12. 10395390
  13. 10395390
  14. 10395390
  15. 10395390
  16. 10395390
  17. 10395390
  18. 10395390
  19. 10395390
  20. 10395390
  21. 10395390
  22. 10395390
  23. 10395390
  24. 10395390
  25. 10395390
  26. 10395390
  27. 10395390
  28. 10395390
  29. 10395390
  30. 10395390
  31. 10395390
  32. 10395390
Contact Seller

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
210,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10395390
  • Stock #: DT1529
  • VIN: 3D7KS29C37G718360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT1529
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SAVE $4,000.00!!!! *** BIG LIFTED MEGA CAB! *** 5.9L CUMMINS DIESEL!! *** Banks Power High Ram Manifold......Banks Cold Air Intake......Custom Exhaust w/ Banks Tips......Lift Kit......Power SUNROOF......Power Adjustable Seats......Power Adjustable Pedals......Full Rocker Guard (all the way up to door seam)......Matching Rocker Guarded Front Grille......Rocker Guarded Front & Rear Bumpers......Spray-In BED LINER......Billeted Rocker Guarded FENDER FLARES......Offset HD Chrome Mud Flaps......Aftermarket PIONEER Premium Audio System......Dark TINTED WINDOWS......Huge Mega Cab, you can fit an entire queen size mattress in the back of this......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Legendary Sought-After 5.9L CUMMINS DIESEL Engine......FOG LIGHTS......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Front Tow Hooks......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows / Locks / Mirrors / Keyless)......and BRAND NEW OPTIONAL MATTE BLACK MOTO METAL ALLOY WHEEL AND AGGRESSIVE ALL TERRAIN TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE (PICTURED)!

This is what a truck should look like (if you want big,tough and powerful). Not only a Cummins Turbo diesel, but a 5.9 Litre!! These Mega Cab 5.9's are getting hard to find. Comes with all original Books & Manuals, and full set of all-weather Rubber Mats. Only 210 K on this 5.9, all the custom work and accessories are done. Just jump in and own the road! Was $32,600.... and absolute sacrifice now for just $28,600 (SAVE $4,000)! Extended Warranty and Financing available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sold to another happy customer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Kia Stinger GT ...
 54,000 KM
$45,800 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Pris...
 32,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 64,000 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory