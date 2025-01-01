$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Ram 3500
4WD Reg Cab 167.5" WB
2007 Dodge Ram 3500
4WD Reg Cab 167.5" WB
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 348,679 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!!!
- New MB safety
- 6.7L diesel Cummins engine
- CLEAN CARFAX!
- SINGLE OWNER!!! - Very well maintained!
- Very nice shape for the age!!
- Mileage; 348,679 Kms
- Flat deck w/ goose neck
- Great unit to haul around whatever you need - start or grow your business today!
- Shift on the floor 4x4
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001