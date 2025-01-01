Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!!!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB safety</p><p>- 6.7L diesel Cummins engine</p><p>- <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>CLEAN CARFAX!</strong></span></p><p>- <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SINGLE OWNER!!!</strong></span> - Very well maintained!</p><p>- Very nice shape for the age!!</p><p>- Mileage; 348,679 Kms</p><p>- Flat deck w/ goose neck</p><p>- Great unit to haul around whatever you need - start or grow your business today!</p><p>- Shift on the floor 4x4</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p><p> </p>

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

348,679 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

4WD Reg Cab 167.5" WB

Watch This Vehicle
12272346

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

4WD Reg Cab 167.5" WB

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1741812161
  2. 1741812162
  3. 1741812163
  4. 1741812161
  5. 1741812163
  6. 1741812163
  7. 1741812163
  8. 1741812163
  9. 1741812159
  10. 1741812158
  11. 1741812156
  12. 1741812158
  13. 1741812147
  14. 1741812151
  15. 1741812159
  16. 1741812150
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
348,679KM
Good Condition
VIN 3D6WH46A97G801908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 348,679 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!!!

 

- New MB safety

- 6.7L diesel Cummins engine

- CLEAN CARFAX!

- SINGLE OWNER!!! - Very well maintained!

- Very nice shape for the age!!

- Mileage; 348,679 Kms

- Flat deck w/ goose neck

- Great unit to haul around whatever you need - start or grow your business today!

- Shift on the floor 4x4

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SPORT PKG W/ LEATHER/HEATED SEATS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SPORT PKG W/ LEATHER/HEATED SEATS 294,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - 3.6L - 7 PASSENGER STOW & GO SEATS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - 3.6L - 7 PASSENGER STOW & GO SEATS 89,982 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 1LT 177,170 KM $10,599 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Ram 3500