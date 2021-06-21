Menu
2007 Ford F-150

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

XLT

2007 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386971
  • Stock #: 10353.0
  • VIN: 1ftpx14547fa28767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 10353.0
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean L:ow Kilometer 4X4 with matching Cap, Like New Tires! & LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used Truck, just safetied and serviced! Very Clean inside and out! 154,000km!Power Seat, Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and remote start.
Priced 12,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!Book your test drive appointment today because it wont last long.
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

