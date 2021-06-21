2007 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Super Clean L:ow Kilometer 4X4 with matching Cap, Like New Tires! & LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used Truck, just safetied and serviced! Very Clean inside and out! 154,000km!Power Seat, Power Windows and locks! AC Tilt Cruise and remote start.
Priced 12,950 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!Book your test drive appointment today because it wont last long.
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7