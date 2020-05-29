2007 Ford F-350

- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Interval wipers
- (2) front tow hooks
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Comfort
- Day/night rearview mirror
- Power Options
- Auxiliary pwr point
- Pwr steering
- Windows
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Chrome Rear Bumper
- SPEED CONTROL
- Front stabilizer bar
- HD gas shock absorbers
- Pickup box/cargo light
- Black door handles
- (4) air registers w/positive shut-off
- accessory delay
- Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
- Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
- Black vinyl steering wheel
- HD 110 amp alternator
- Rear auxiliary springs
- 2-ton mechanical jack
- Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
- Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
- Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
- Child seat tethers on all seats
- Front/rear license plate brackets
- Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
- Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
- Black cluster w/black gauges & white graphics
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
- Pwr door locks w/backlit switches
- Driver & passenger-side grab handles
- Front passenger-side roof ride handles
- Underhood service light
- Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
- Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
- Dome lamp w/dual map lights
- Rear wheel liners
- Chromed steel front bumper w/glossy body colour top cover & black lower air dam
- 72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
- 6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE
- Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver visor w/map strap, single passenger visor w/mirror insert
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel coolant temp/fuel gauges
- Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
- Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
- Message centre w/odometer, trip odometer, engine hour meter, warning messages
- 8' pickup box w/tie-down hooks & partitionable/stackable storage
- Stationary elevated idle console (SEIC)
