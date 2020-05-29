Menu
$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2007 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Outlaw

Super Duty SRW Outlaw

2007 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW Outlaw

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,369KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063592
  • Stock #: 0925
  • VIN: 1FTSW31P57EA12890
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (B)
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

COMING SOON 2007 FORD F350 OUTLAW 4X4 6.0L ONE RARE TRUCK TO COME BY THATS BEEN BULLET PROOF AND DONE RIGHT THIS TRUCK MOVES FASTS 6.0L I HAVE DRIVEN. WE STILL HAVE TO DO A 200 POINT INSPECTION AND MB SAFETY AND THEN IT WILL BE READY FOR THE NEW OWNER IF YOU LIKE TO CALL AND ASK MORE ABOUT PLS CALL JON AT 204-688-1001

Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Interval wipers
  • (2) front tow hooks
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Comfort
  • Day/night rearview mirror
Power Options
  • Auxiliary pwr point
  • Pwr steering
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Trim
  • Bright grille
Additional Features
  • Chrome Rear Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • HD gas shock absorbers
  • Pickup box/cargo light
  • Black door handles
  • (4) air registers w/positive shut-off
  • accessory delay
  • Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
  • Black vinyl steering wheel
  • HD 110 amp alternator
  • Rear auxiliary springs
  • 2-ton mechanical jack
  • Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
  • Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
  • Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
  • Child seat tethers on all seats
  • Front/rear license plate brackets
  • Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
  • Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
  • Black cluster w/black gauges & white graphics
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
  • Pwr door locks w/backlit switches
  • Driver & passenger-side grab handles
  • Front passenger-side roof ride handles
  • Underhood service light
  • Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
  • Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
  • Dome lamp w/dual map lights
  • Rear wheel liners
  • Chromed steel front bumper w/glossy body colour top cover & black lower air dam
  • 72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
  • 6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE
  • Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver visor w/map strap, single passenger visor w/mirror insert
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel coolant temp/fuel gauges
  • Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
  • Message centre w/odometer, trip odometer, engine hour meter, warning messages
  • 8' pickup box w/tie-down hooks & partitionable/stackable storage
  • Stationary elevated idle console (SEIC)

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

