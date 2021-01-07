Menu
2007 Ford Fusion

86,342 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2007 Ford Fusion

2007 Ford Fusion

SE* AT/LOW KILOMETRES

2007 Ford Fusion

SE* AT/LOW KILOMETRES

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,342KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6598405
  Stock #: 24723a
  VIN: 3FAHP07Z57R144274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to buy a clean and economic vehicle for an incredible price? Come and see this 2007 Ford Fusion. Equipped with automatic transmission, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, locks and more. Come visit us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

