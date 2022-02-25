Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 1500

114,091 KM

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start | Dual Climate Control

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start | Dual Climate Control

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

114,091KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8445048
  Stock #: F4G4C1
  VIN: 1GTEK19CX7Z561959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fire Red
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Certified.


2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Fire Red

-Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI
-4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
-4WD
-Ebony w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim
-17" Sport Aluminum Wheels
-1SB Convenience Package
-Front Electronic Dual Zone Climate Control
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package
-Low tire pressure warning
-Remote Start
-Steering Wheel Mounted Audio System Controls.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
4-wheel drive
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
145-amp generator
Single two-sided key
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
(2) front recovery hooks
Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Deluxe roof console
Lighting-inc: dome w/map reading lamps
Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Dual padded sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror
Driver info centre-inc: transmission overheat, low fuel, low coolant, security, engine hour meter, oil change notification
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side-guard door beams
Driver & right front passenger airbags w/front passenger sensing system
3 point safety belts in all seating positions
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cargo area lamp
Black air dam
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Automatic headlamp control
Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Front license plate mounting provisions for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Split Front Bench Seats
Overdrive Switch
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

