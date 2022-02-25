2007 GMC Sierra 1500

$20,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 0 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8445048

8445048 Stock #: F4G4C1

F4G4C1 VIN: 1GTEK19CX7Z561959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fire Red

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 114,091 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes 4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering 4-wheel drive Multi-leaf spring rear suspension 145-amp generator Single two-sided key Independent front suspension w/coil springs (2) front recovery hooks Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench in storage compartment behind seat Powertrain Automatic Transmission Interior tilt steering Front Reading Lamps PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Deluxe roof console Lighting-inc: dome w/map reading lamps Warning buzzers-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on Dual padded sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror Driver info centre-inc: transmission overheat, low fuel, low coolant, security, engine hour meter, oil change notification Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Safety Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side-guard door beams Driver & right front passenger airbags w/front passenger sensing system 3 point safety belts in all seating positions Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Cargo area lamp Black air dam Solar-Ray tinted glass Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer Automatic headlamp control Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab Chrome rear bumper w/step pad Front license plate mounting provisions for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Split Front Bench Seats Overdrive Switch Gasoline Fuel System 8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.