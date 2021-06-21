Menu
2007 GMC Yukon

268,908 KM

Details Description Features

$13,599

+ tax & licensing
$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2007 GMC Yukon

2007 GMC Yukon

Denali

2007 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

268,908KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7351637
  Stock #: 1043
  VIN: 1GKFK638X7J363830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1043
  • Mileage 268,908 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2007 GMC YUKON DENALI!!!
ALBERTA Vehicle with an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax History AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE !!! Top of the line LOADED 7 Seater!!! REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, 2 Position Memory Seats, HEATED Leather SEATS, Heated Steering Wheel, Overhead DVD, HEATED 2nd Row Seating, Back Up CAMERA with rear sensors, SUNROOF, Trailer brake Controller, AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, Power Liftgate, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 268,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

