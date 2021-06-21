+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2007 GMC YUKON DENALI!!!
ALBERTA Vehicle with an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax History AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE !!! Top of the line LOADED 7 Seater!!! REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, 2 Position Memory Seats, HEATED Leather SEATS, Heated Steering Wheel, Overhead DVD, HEATED 2nd Row Seating, Back Up CAMERA with rear sensors, SUNROOF, Trailer brake Controller, AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, Power Liftgate, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 268,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
