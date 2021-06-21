2007 Honda Civic

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 111,224 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 16" aluminum wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine

