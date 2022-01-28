$7,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
Cpe DX-G
Location
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
200,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8188602
- Stock #: 21542B
- VIN: 2HGFG12307H005922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Neutron Blue Metallic]
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 200,302 KM
