Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Civic

200,302 KM

Details

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

Cpe DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

Cpe DX-G

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

200,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8188602
  • Stock #: 21542B
  • VIN: 2HGFG12307H005922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Neutron Blue Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 200,302 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2007 Honda Civic Cpe...
 200,302 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 94,280 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S
 144,969 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory