2007 Honda Civic

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 3 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8188602

8188602 Stock #: 21542B

21542B VIN: 2HGFG12307H005922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Neutron Blue Metallic]

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 200,302 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.