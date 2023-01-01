$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
4 door Auto DX-G
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
134,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9742972
- Stock #: 1289
- VIN: 2hgfa16307h022781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,155 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
We have an automatic four door 2007 Honda Civic DX-G with only 134,155 KMs. Very clean inside and out. Comes with an 1.8L In-Line 4 cylinder engine that is great on fuel. This car has been well-maintained and is ready for its next owner. Local MB vehicle.
If you have any interest or questions please, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
