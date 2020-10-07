2007 Honda CR-V

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
(3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
Reclining leather heated front bucket seats w/active head restraints
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Upper/lower glove compartments
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Driver seat manual height adjustment
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners
P225/65R17 all-season tires
2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA changer-inc: 160-watt, aux input jack, (6) speakers
