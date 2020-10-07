Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda CR-V

130,415 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 6168315
  2. 6168315
  3. 6168315
  4. 6168315
  5. 6168315
  6. 6168315
  7. 6168315
  8. 6168315
  9. 6168315
  10. 6168315
Contact Seller

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,415KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6168315
  • Stock #: 1685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1685
  • Mileage 130,415 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
COMMAND STARTER /LEATHER/SUNROOF/HEATED SEATS
Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $8990 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Security System
Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Childproof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
(3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Privacy Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through
Reclining leather heated front bucket seats w/active head restraints
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Chrome grille inserts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Door-pocket storage bins
Upper/lower glove compartments
Under seat storage bin
17" Alloy Wheels
Outside temp indicator
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Maintenance Minder system
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Ambient console lighting
Driver seat manual height adjustment
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest w/integrated beverage holders
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners
Chrome tailgate garnish
Dual-deck cargo shelf
P225/65R17 all-season tires
2.4L DOHC MPFI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA changer-inc: 160-watt, aux input jack, (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2017 Toyota Prius V ...
 129,790 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius V ...
 87,050 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius V ...
 150,000 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory