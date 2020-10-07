2007 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior 17" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.