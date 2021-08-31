Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

212,258 KM

Details Description

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

LX Sport

2007 Honda CR-V

LX Sport

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

212,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8018898
  • Stock #: 2589
  • VIN: 5J6RE48337L802589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2589
  • Mileage 212,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 HONDA CR-V LX SPORT:

AM/FM, AIR CONTIONDER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

