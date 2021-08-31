2007 Honda CR-V

$6,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 2 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8018898

8018898 Stock #: 2589

2589 VIN: 5J6RE48337L802589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2589

Mileage 212,258 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.