2007 Honda CR-V

$14,788 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 4 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8719262

8719262 Stock #: 25464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 52,402 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.