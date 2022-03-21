$14,788+ tax & licensing
204-895-3777
2007 Honda CR-V
*Right Hand Drive/AWD/Automatic Transmission
Location
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
$14,788
- Listing ID: 8719262
- Stock #: 25464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,402 KM
Vehicle Description
* Only 52,402 km * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RIGHT HAND DRIVE ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Looking for something fun to drive yet reliable and equally functional - Fresh from Japan! Come and see the 2007 Honda CR-V! Nicely equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, RIGHT HAND DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Vehicle Features
