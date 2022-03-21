Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

52,402 KM

Details Description Features

$14,788

+ tax & licensing
$14,788

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

*Right Hand Drive/AWD/Automatic Transmission

2007 Honda CR-V

*Right Hand Drive/AWD/Automatic Transmission

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$14,788

+ taxes & licensing

52,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8719262
  • Stock #: 25464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,402 KM

Vehicle Description

* Only 52,402 km * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RIGHT HAND DRIVE ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Looking for something fun to drive yet reliable and equally functional - Fresh from Japan! Come and see the 2007 Honda CR-V! Nicely equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, RIGHT HAND DRIVE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

