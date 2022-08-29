Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

189,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2WD 5dr LX

2WD 5dr LX

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

189,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270190
  • Stock #: 1263T
  • VIN: 5J6RE38327L801721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2007 HONDA CRV LX THIS VEHICLE IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE THE OLDER COUPLE THAT HAD IT TOOK REALLY GOOD CARE OF IT AND ALWAYS TOOK IT IN FOR SERVICE. WE ALSO HAVE PULLED THAT CARFAX THAT SHOW THE GREAT SERVICE HISTORY AND HAVING NO BIG ACCIDENTS ON THIS VEHICLE. THESE HONDAS LAST FOR EVER AND DON'T LAST LONG SEEING AS PEOPLE KNOW HOW WELL THEY ARE BUILT SO DON'T MISS OUT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

