2007 Honda CR-V
2WD 5dr LX
Location
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
189,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2007 HONDA CRV LX THIS VEHICLE IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE THE OLDER COUPLE THAT HAD IT TOOK REALLY GOOD CARE OF IT AND ALWAYS TOOK IT IN FOR SERVICE. WE ALSO HAVE PULLED THAT CARFAX THAT SHOW THE GREAT SERVICE HISTORY AND HAVING NO BIG ACCIDENTS ON THIS VEHICLE. THESE HONDAS LAST FOR EVER AND DON'T LAST LONG SEEING AS PEOPLE KNOW HOW WELL THEY ARE BUILT SO DON'T MISS OUT.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
