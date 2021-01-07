2007 Honda Fit

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter 15" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

