2007 Honda Fit

82,151 KM

Details Description Features

$10,280

+ tax & licensing
$10,280

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2007 Honda Fit

2007 Honda Fit

Sport Low KM - Automatic

2007 Honda Fit

Sport Low KM - Automatic

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$10,280

+ taxes & licensing

82,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6557214
  Stock #: F3UK94
  VIN: JHMGD38607S805104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
15" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

