2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,583KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882650
  • Stock #: 0899
  • VIN: 2HJYK16547H547828
Exterior Colour
Nimbus Grey Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Gray (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

JUST IN 2007 HONDA RIDGELINE EX-L FULLY LOADED GREAT FUEL ECONIMIC TRUCK THAT HAS A LOT OF ROOM AND STORAGE. THIS TRUCK HAS 128,583 MILES, A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RUST DUE TO THE RUST PROTECTION FROM ZIEBART. THE VEHICLE WAS WELL TAKEN CARE OF, YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED WITH THIS TRUCK, ALSO HAS A GREAT CARFAX WITH NO BIG HITS ON IT.

Safety
  • Security System
  • 8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Windows
  • PWR MOONROOF
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Powertrain
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Convenience
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature
  • All-weather HD floor mats
Exterior
  • Front mud guards
Comfort
  • Adjustable steering column
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micron air filtration system
Seating
  • 60/40 split fold rear leather seat w/underseat cargo zone
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/auto-up/down driver window
Additional Features
  • BEVERAGE HOLDERS
  • Locking Rear Differential
  • 130-amp alternator
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Direct ignition system
  • front door courtesy lights
  • Maintenance minder
  • Front/rear map lights
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Coin box
  • 83 litre fuel tank
  • 3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
  • HD transmission cooler
  • Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system
  • 4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring
  • HD front/rear tow hooks
  • Boxed ladder frame w/unibody construction
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
  • P245/65SR17 all-season tires
  • Large foldable body-colour heated mirrors
  • Heat-rejecting green tinted glass
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
  • Headrests at all seating positions
  • Multifunctional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
  • ECU immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location & pressure indicators
  • Rear passenger ventilation
  • Hidden roof-mounted antenna
  • (2) front/(1) rear 12V pwr outlets
  • Sliding sun visors
  • Sunglasses holder
  • 3-point seatbelts at all seating positions
  • Front adjustable seatbelt anchors
  • 2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions
  • Body-colour bumpers w/rear step
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • 17" x 7.5" aluminum alloy wheels
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)
  • Pwr sliding rear window w/open indicator, reminder chime
  • AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack
  • Front leather heated bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, pwr driver height adjustment, pwr lumbar support
  • Satellite-linked navigation system w/voice recognition
  • Warning lights-inc: low fuel, low oil, tailgate open, in-bed trunk open, rear cabin window open
  • Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights, motorcycle wheel indents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

