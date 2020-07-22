Menu
2007 Kia Sportage

179,874 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

LX

LX

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5661195
  • Stock #: 2132
  • VIN: KNDJF722077406971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2132
  • Mileage 179,874 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
2.0L MPFI 16-valve I4 engine
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Compact Spare Tire
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hooks
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows-inc: driver auto-down
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front/rear side-curtain airbags
Rear child safety door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seat belts at all positions-inc: front load limiters & pretensioners
Height-adjustable front seat belt anchors
(3) rear child seat anchors
Side-impact protection
Front/rear mud guards
P215/65R16 all-season BSW tires
Roof-mounted antenna
Dual link rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Tinted windshield w/sunband
Dome Light
Rear window defroster w/timer
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Dark gray metallic bumpers
Lift-type tailgate w/flip-up glass
Front/rear floormats
Lockable illuminated glove box
Rear cargo light
Cloth door trim
Impact-sensing door locks
5-speed manual transmission
Black pwr mirrors
16" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Auxiliary pwr outlets-inc: (1) front fascia, (1) cargo area
Cargo area-inc: 2nd row seat back hooks, concealed storage tray
Centre console w/armrest, storage, (2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage, map lights
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/recline, fold-flat feature, adjustable headrests
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: auxiliary jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Cloth front bucket seats-inc: slide/recline/driver height adjustment, flat fold passenger seat
Cloth sunvisors w/extenders, covered vanity mirrors, driver ticket holder
Pwr door locks-inc: tailgate, driver 2-turn locking system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

