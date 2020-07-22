2007 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 2.0L MPFI 16-valve I4 engine Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Convenience Compact Spare Tire (3) passenger assist grips (2) rear coat hooks Front seatback pockets Remote hood/fuel door releases Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows-inc: driver auto-down Safety Driver & front passenger airbags Front/rear side-curtain airbags Rear child safety door locks Front seat-mounted side airbags 3-point seat belts at all positions-inc: front load limiters & pretensioners Height-adjustable front seat belt anchors (3) rear child seat anchors Side-impact protection Exterior Front/rear mud guards P215/65R16 all-season BSW tires Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna Suspension Dual link rear suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Windows Tinted windshield w/sunband

Additional Features Dome Light Rear window defroster w/timer 4-spoke tilt steering wheel Dark gray metallic bumpers Lift-type tailgate w/flip-up glass Front/rear floormats Lockable illuminated glove box Rear cargo light Cloth door trim Impact-sensing door locks 5-speed manual transmission Black pwr mirrors 16" x 6.5" alloy wheels Auxiliary pwr outlets-inc: (1) front fascia, (1) cargo area Cargo area-inc: 2nd row seat back hooks, concealed storage tray Centre console w/armrest, storage, (2) front/(2) rear cupholders Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage, map lights 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/recline, fold-flat feature, adjustable headrests AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: auxiliary jack, USB port, (6) speakers Cloth front bucket seats-inc: slide/recline/driver height adjustment, flat fold passenger seat Cloth sunvisors w/extenders, covered vanity mirrors, driver ticket holder Pwr door locks-inc: tailgate, driver 2-turn locking system

