Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Lexus ES 350

131,015 KM

Details Description Features

$7,391

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,391

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2007 Lexus ES 350

2007 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 5998101
  2. 5998101
  3. 5998101
Contact Seller

$7,391

+ taxes & licensing

131,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5998101
  • Stock #: F3MFX8
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G672137507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MFX8
  • Mileage 131,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Please read for available purchase options and details of vehicle.

Cosmetically the vehicle is in pretty good shape however has a few things to note: there is rust forming on the rear trunk, a scratch on the driver side rear quarter panel, a small cut on the rear bumper and some light rust beginning to form on the front.

Great pricing on this 2007 ES350.

Advertised price of $7,391 plus taxes is AS-IS.

To safety vehicle, add $1,500 for a total of $8,891 plus taxes. Safety items include: Front Brakes and rotors, alignment and oil change.

To also include some cosmetic items to freshen the vehicle if desired add $1,950 for refinish of rear trunk, rear bumper repair and front hood refinish.

Book an appointment now to see this one in person, we don't expect it will last long!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front knee airbags
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Windows-Power
Tire-Conventional Spare
Transmission-Auto-6 Spd
Tire-Front-Performance
Tire-Rear-Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2013 Audi Q5 2.0l Qu...
 139,045 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza 4D...
 100,942 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 63,451 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory