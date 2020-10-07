2007 Lexus ES 350

+ taxes & licensing
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Please read for available purchase options and details of vehicle.
Cosmetically the vehicle is in pretty good shape however has a few things to note: there is rust forming on the rear trunk, a scratch on the driver side rear quarter panel, a small cut on the rear bumper and some light rust beginning to form on the front.
Great pricing on this 2007 ES350.
Advertised price of $7,391 plus taxes is AS-IS.
To safety vehicle, add $1,500 for a total of $8,891 plus taxes. Safety items include: Front Brakes and rotors, alignment and oil change.
To also include some cosmetic items to freshen the vehicle if desired add $1,950 for refinish of rear trunk, rear bumper repair and front hood refinish.
Book an appointment now to see this one in person, we don't expect it will last long!
