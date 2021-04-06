Menu
2007 Lexus ES 350

186,500 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2007 Lexus ES 350

2007 Lexus ES 350

PREMIUM

2007 Lexus ES 350

PREMIUM

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6895512
  Stock #: 07814
  VIN: jthbj46g172001981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Lexus ES350 Premium with Navigation, dual sunroof, loaded.

Local trade that must be seen. Looks stunning in White Pearl Coat. This car has been garage kept and cared for and it shows throughout.

Good km's for a 14 year old car. Non smoker, no pets, no smells.

This car must be seen to be appreciated.

Runs and drives absolutely fantastic.

New Safety!!!
To View CarFax go to our Website autolandcars.ca
AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

