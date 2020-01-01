2007 Lincoln MKX

+ taxes & licensing
This is a Rural trade-in. Will be sold wholesale 'as traded' to a dealer or to the public. Vehicle appears to be in exceptional condition for the year. Inspection welcome. Absolutely top of the line with every conceivable option. Dual panorama roof........dual dvd entertainment system......big media center......heated leather seating.......power everything......This vehicle has been mature driven and serviced regularly. No lights on dash. Non smoker. Gorgeous diamond white exterior with every LIncoln appointment available. Comes complete with all original books and manuals.
PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold without a valid (passed) Manitoba Safety Inspection.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
