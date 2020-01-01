Menu
2007 Lincoln MKX

190,000 KM

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
Rural Trade **Gorgeous Diamond white AWD **

2007 Lincoln MKX

Rural Trade **Gorgeous Diamond white AWD **

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6280683
  • Stock #: SCV5078
  • VIN: 2LMDU88C17BJ03052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a Rural trade-in. Will be sold wholesale 'as traded' to a dealer or to the public. Vehicle appears to be in exceptional condition for the year. Inspection welcome. Absolutely top of the line with every conceivable option. Dual panorama roof........dual dvd entertainment system......big media center......heated leather seating.......power everything......This vehicle has been mature driven and serviced regularly. No lights on dash. Non smoker. Gorgeous diamond white exterior with every LIncoln appointment available. Comes complete with all original books and manuals.

PLEASE NOTE: This vehicle is being sold without a valid (passed) Manitoba Safety Inspection.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

