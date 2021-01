2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Cruise Control Integrated Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Safety First Aid Kit Dual front airbags Powertrain 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Power Options Pwr windows w/1-touch express-up/down

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-trimmed shift knob ISOFIX child seat mounts THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control 4-way pwr tilt/telescoping steering column Pre-safe crash preparation system Dual front side-impact airbags Interior lighting pkg Dual front visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washing system Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlamps w/active cornering lights & heated washers Tele Aid emergency calling system Head protection curtain airbags 3-point seat belts for all seating positions w/belt force limiters for outboard seating positions 4MATIC all-wheel drive P245/55R17 tires Pwr speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering Heated pwr mirrors-inc: LH auto-dimming, turn signals COMAND cockpit management & data system w/LCD screen Front centre armrest w/dual storage compartments Rear folding centre armrest w/cup holders ADAPTIVE BRAKE electronic/hydraulic dual circuit braking system w/hill start assist Motronic ME 9.7 engine management

