2007 MINI Cooper S

Menu
Account
Sign In
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* WOW WHAT A BEAUTY! LOW LOW MILEAGE MINI COOPER S CONVERTIBLE WITH POWER TOP IS HERE! SEEN ALMOST NO WINTERS, EXTRA CLEAN, FULLY LOADED MINI TO RUN HEADS! 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, BLACK INTERIOR WITH RED ACCENTS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER ROOF, UNIQUE STYLING: INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TRIM, TINTED GLASS, SELF LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, BRITISH GRAPHICS ON SIDE OF VEHICLE AND MIRRORS (DECALS), ONLY 124K KMS, CLEAN TITLE, EXCPETIONAL VEHICLE, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front / head protection chambers, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.9, Rear brake diameter: 10.2, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Center console trim: alloy, Dash trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Convertible rear window: glass, Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top, Child seat anchors, Parking sensors: rear, Rollover protection system, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Rear headrests: fixed / 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Run flat tires, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: performance, Front wipers: intermittent / speed sensitive, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear

2007 MINI Cooper S

124,433 KM

Details Description Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 MINI Cooper S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 MINI Cooper S

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 10966883
  2. 10966883
  3. 10966883
  4. 10966883
  5. 10966883
  6. 10966883
  7. 10966883
  8. 10966883
  9. 10966883
  10. 10966883
  11. 10966883
  12. 10966883
  13. 10966883
  14. 10966883
  15. 10966883
  16. 10966883
  17. 10966883
  18. 10966883
Contact Seller

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,433KM
Used
VIN WMWRH33567TL94392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P1404
  • Mileage 124,433 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

WOW WHAT A BEAUTY! LOW LOW MILEAGE MINI COOPER S CONVERTIBLE WITH POWER TOP IS HERE! SEEN ALMOST NO WINTERS, EXTRA CLEAN, FULLY LOADED MINI TO RUN HEADS! 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, BLACK INTERIOR WITH RED ACCENTS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER ROOF, UNIQUE STYLING: INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TRIM, TINTED GLASS, SELF LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, BRITISH GRAPHICS ON SIDE OF VEHICLE AND MIRRORS (DECALS), ONLY 124K KMS, CLEAN TITLE, EXCPETIONAL VEHICLE, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front / head protection chambers, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.9, Rear brake diameter: 10.2, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Center console trim: alloy, Dash trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Convertible rear window: glass, Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top, Child seat anchors, Parking sensors: rear, Rollover protection system, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Rear headrests: fixed / 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Run flat tires, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: performance, Front wipers: intermittent / speed sensitive, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Headlights: auto delay off
Upholstery: leatherette
Power windows: remotely operated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front air conditioning zones: single
Total speakers: 6
Rear brake diameter: 10.2
Front brake width: 0.9
Rear brake width: 0.4
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Front brake diameter: 10.9
Window defogger: rear
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Rear headrests: fixed / 2
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Front wipers: intermittent / speed sensitive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Silverline Motors

Used 2007 MINI Cooper S for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 MINI Cooper S 124,433 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 315,225 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC 77,012 KM $19,891 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2007 MINI Cooper S