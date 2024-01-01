$13,991+ tax & licensing
2007 MINI Cooper S
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P1404
- Mileage 124,433 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
WOW WHAT A BEAUTY! LOW LOW MILEAGE MINI COOPER S CONVERTIBLE WITH POWER TOP IS HERE! SEEN ALMOST NO WINTERS, EXTRA CLEAN, FULLY LOADED MINI TO RUN HEADS! 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS, BLACK INTERIOR WITH RED ACCENTS, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER ROOF, UNIQUE STYLING: INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TRIM, TINTED GLASS, SELF LEVELING HEADLIGHTS, BRITISH GRAPHICS ON SIDE OF VEHICLE AND MIRRORS (DECALS), ONLY 124K KMS, CLEAN TITLE, EXCPETIONAL VEHICLE, 2 KEYS, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front / head protection chambers, Antenna type: mast, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 0.9, Rear brake diameter: 10.2, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Center console trim: alloy, Dash trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Convertible rear window: glass, Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top, Child seat anchors, Parking sensors: rear, Rollover protection system, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: sport bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6, Rear headrests: fixed / 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Run flat tires, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: performance, Front wipers: intermittent / speed sensitive, Power windows: remotely operated, Window defogger: rear
