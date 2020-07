2007 Nissan Xterra

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual visors w/vanity mirrors Passenger side front tow hook Centre armrest console w/lid Driver/front passenger door bottle holders Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Aluminum tubular roof rack w/crossbars Steel spare wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear privacy glass (B-pillar back) Safety Anti-Theft System Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags Electronic brake force distribution Front vented/rear solid disc brakes (3) child seat anchors w/LATCH Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers Power Options Retained accessory pwr Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Black pwr/heated mirrors Front/rear pwr windows w/driver side auto-down Powertrain 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Engine block heater w/factory installed cord 4-wheel limited slip differential Suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension Rigid multi-leaf spring rear suspension Trim Integrated fender flares Black front/rear bumpers & mudguards Seating Rear 60/40 split fold flat 3-passenger bench seat w/detachable headrests Cloth seating surfaces Security Immobilizer theft deterrent system

Additional Features Battery Saver Front/rear stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive Gear basket w/removable/latchable lid Driver/passenger integrated bumper steps Low fuel/washer fluid warning indicators Dual digital trip odometer Lights-inc: front map & dome (7) assist grips (2) rear coat hangers 4-speed fixed intermittent rear wipers w/washer fluid (2) front/rear cup holders Front seatbelts w/height adjusters/pretensioners/load limiters Cargo floor-inc: EZ clean trim, (4) tie down hooks, adjustable channel system, luggage box Cargo area-inc: LH/RH luggage side storage w/net, rear gate storage w/strap 2nd row outboard seatbelts-inc: height ajusters, ALR/ELR system Floor mounted 2-speed transfer case 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: oil cooler (4) pwr outlets-inc: (2) on instrument panel, (1) in centre console, (1) in cargo area Reclining front bucket seats-inc: 8-way manual driver seat w/height & lumbar adjustment, 4-way manual passenger seat w/side seat pocket, adjustable headrests (4) 16" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels (5) P265/70R16 all-season tires

