2007 Pontiac G5

110,205 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

SE w/1SA Safetied - No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

110,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084645
  • Stock #: F3NT6D
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F677130960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,205 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Pontiac G5 Blue Streak Metalllic SE 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.


Recent Arrival! ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

