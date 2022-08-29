$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2007 Pontiac Montana
Sv6 w/1SC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
219,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9317662
- Stock #: 99443
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivan - FWD, 4dr Ext WB w/1SC, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.9L/237
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Telematics
3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
Requires Subscription
