$199,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$199,700
+ taxes & licensing
Nott Auto Corp
204-889-6688
2007 Porsche 911
2007 Porsche 911
GT3
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
204-889-6688
$199,700
+ taxes & licensing
55,740KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8711426
- Stock #: C7221
- VIN: WP0AC29917S792358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C7221
- Mileage 55,740 KM
Vehicle Description
In the 911 model range, the abbreviation GT3 stands for pure, unadulterated driving pleasure. With its uncompromising dynamics, this model impresses not only in normal day-to-day driving but also on the racetrack. The 305-kW (415-bhp) 3.6-liter flat-six engine produces a specific output of 84.7 Kilowatts (115.3 bhp) per liter of displacement. This performance placed the new-generation 997 GT3 in its displacement class at the pinnacle of road-legal production sports cars with naturally aspirated engines at the time.
It uses the same 3.6-liter flat-six as the standard Carrera, but larger throttle bodies and a freer-flowing exhaust allow it to send up to 409 horsepower and 298 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a variable limited-slip differential.
Underneath the big rims are brake rotors over 13 inches in diameter, front and rear, with six-piston calipers in front, four-piston binders in back. The driver has a revised six-speed transmission at his disposal. It impresses with its very short gearlever travel and, thanks to the lower ratios of gears 2 to 6, ideally complements the racy engine.
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!
Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/
Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.
Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.
If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Nott Auto Corp
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5