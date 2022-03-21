Menu
2007 Porsche 911

55,740 KM

Details Description

$199,700

+ tax & licensing
$199,700

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2007 Porsche 911

2007 Porsche 911

GT3

2007 Porsche 911

GT3

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$199,700

+ taxes & licensing

55,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8711426
  • Stock #: C7221
  • VIN: WP0AC29917S792358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C7221
  • Mileage 55,740 KM

Vehicle Description

At first glance, the GT3 is distinguished from a standard 911 through its lower ride height, a prominent double deck rear spoiler and an air dam which practically kisses the ground. This latter feature cools the radiator via three large air intake ducts.

In the 911 model range, the abbreviation GT3 stands for pure, unadulterated driving pleasure. With its uncompromising dynamics, this model impresses not only in normal day-to-day driving but also on the racetrack. The 305-kW (415-bhp) 3.6-liter flat-six engine produces a specific output of 84.7 Kilowatts (115.3 bhp) per liter of displacement. This performance placed the new-generation 997 GT3 in its displacement class at the pinnacle of road-legal production sports cars with naturally aspirated engines at the time.

It uses the same 3.6-liter flat-six as the standard Carrera, but larger throttle bodies and a freer-flowing exhaust allow it to send up to 409 horsepower and 298 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a variable limited-slip differential.

Underneath the big rims are brake rotors over 13 inches in diameter, front and rear, with six-piston calipers in front, four-piston binders in back. The driver has a revised six-speed transmission at his disposal. It impresses with its very short gearlever travel and, thanks to the lower ratios of gears 2 to 6, ideally complements the racy engine.

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


