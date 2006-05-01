Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Porsche 911

79,199 KM

Details Description

$137,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$137,980

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Contact Seller
2007 Porsche 911

2007 Porsche 911

TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Porsche 911

TURBO

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

  1. 8867162
  2. 8867162
  3. 8867162
  4. 8867162
  5. 8867162
  6. 8867162
  7. 8867162
  8. 8867162
  9. 8867162
  10. 8867162
  11. 8867162
  12. 8867162
  13. 8867162
  14. 8867162
  15. 8867162
  16. 8867162
  17. 8867162
Contact Seller

$137,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,199KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8867162
  • Stock #: C7386
  • VIN: WP0AD299X7S783428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # C7386
  • Mileage 79,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Head turning 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Guards Red,
Powered by a Twin Turbo charged Flat-6 engine producing 480 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.
The Porsche 997 911 Turbo is a significant generation of the 911, as this was the last time that Porsche would offer the Turbo with a manual transmission.
Porsche Traction Management (PTM) combines the electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system with the Porsche Stability Management (PSM) feature to employ the torque distribution to balance the car's handling, and maintain traction and stability.
Production 2006-05-01
Started its life in New Jersey and imported to Canada in 2009. Full-service history performed by Porsche.
Tasteful upgrades performed by previous owner. After-market exhaust and engine tune.
This 911 Turbo is very well-equipped with additional features such as Black full leather interior, Heated Front seats , Adaptive Sport seats, Bose sound, Sport steering wheel.
This Porsche will be a classic that will continue to appreciate.
Out of province interest welcomed.

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nott Auto Corp

2015 Porsche Macan T...
 82,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 40,108 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
1994 Ford ROYAL CLAS...
 232,245 KM
$19,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-6688

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory