2007 RAM 2500

187,000 KM

Details Description

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2007 RAM 2500

2007 RAM 2500

Hemi 4x4 - Super Low Mileage !!

2007 RAM 2500

Hemi 4x4 - Super Low Mileage !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7229486
  • Stock #: GT5696
  • VIN: 1D7KS28D17J621229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW MILEAGE HEMI 2500 4WD! *** Recently traded four-wheel-drive with only 187,000 kilometers... This truck is being sold wholesale on a strictly 'as-traded' basis. A passed Manitoba safety inspection will be the responsibility of the purchaser. Dealers or general public welcome to purchase under same terms. Test drives are welcome and on site mechanical inspection with or without your mechanic is welcomed. This vehicle seems to be maintained well and is in very good condition for the year of vehicle. Heavy duty 2500 with great work potential. Price $18,800.




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

