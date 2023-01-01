Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9612700
  • Stock #: 94302

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 94302
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size, Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

